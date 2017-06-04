Transcript for How to make the best Easter basket with slime eggs

now with our "Gma" ultimate make-off challenge and this morning taking on Easter baskets. Taking them to a whole new level, I like to think with the hottest trend for kids and that's slime and we have DIY expert Nicole Farb here a sponsor -- partners with our sponsor Michael's. So thank you, Michael's and thanks for providing us with all this great stuff, tears and they're inviting everyone to get creative at the make break event. Stop by, receive your own slime. Have fun mixing in and I just want to say we also have Mckenna grace joining us getting in on the competition. You take this very seriously. I'm scared. Have you done slime yet, Mckenna? No. So I want to get it out there. We've done stories on the safety of slime. Yeah. So, let's just take that head on. Is it safe? Because all of our kids love to play with it but we have seen stories where it's not. You know what, like everything there are safe ways to do it and not safe ways to do it. We have a safe recipe from Elmer's glue. It doesn't include the powdered borax. It's in laundry detergent. I'm a mom. I don't let my kids touch it. It has baking soda, glue, a bunch of stuff we played with as kids in we have the recipe on our website. You do on our website. Safe slime, everybody. Just set it. Now let's play with it. Wait, wait, wait. Wait, wait, wait before we start I have a question. How are we supposed to do this? We're going to get into it. We're going to get into it. I have pro tip. So, how can we make our big eggs -- What are we supposed to do. We have a lot of ingredient, glitter, pom-pom, tiny dinosaurs. You have a tiny dino. Lift your egg. Adorable. You have a bunch of slime with that safe recipe. Step one, take your mix and start mixing. What do you want to do? Are we going to do that now? We got to wait. We got to wait. Pound a crater in here and look at that stuff. Tip three, y'all aren't afraid. Get messy, right. You got to get messy. So, if we're in a make-off competition, how are we supposed to use our hands when they are -- how will we be judged on this? Who has the glitteriest slime. You have a lot of slime. We've got a spill in aisle four. Oh. Who gets the messiest. All right. So we're going to put 30 seconds on the clock and we're going to be judged on -- you want to just create the most fun slime for your kids. Just go for it. Motion fun, most color. Should we kick it off. Have sleeves up, Michael. Sleeves up. One, two, three, make. Go, Mckenna, get it. Mix it, mix it, mix it. That is awesome. Here you go. Amy's got it. Oh, look at Amy's. Oh. Okay. Here, here, here, get it, get it, get it. You need all of that. Awesome. Five, four, three, two, one. Oh! Hands up, hands up. Hands up. We'll do the slime poll. Reveal your slime, do the slime poll. I have an issue. My card for you is part of my -- Oh, Amy, yours is so nice. Ooh. Look at Mckenna's. Can I just tell you my inspiration I was thinking was a monster so I gave it a lot of eyes. Like a green monster. I got to tell you I give Mckenna the amount of glitter she used is really outstanding. Yeah. That's pretty -- Like a monochromatic. Very nice, Mckenna. The purple goes well with your jacket. I think it's Mckenna. Yay! There you go. Bravo. I have to agree. Thank you. You can take your slime. My hands are too glittery. We'll take care of that. I do want to say thank you to Michael's and Michael's is inviting everyone to get creative at the make break event in stores again Saturday 1:00 to 3:00. Totally free. Guess what, audience, you're going home with a slime gift bastion ket. It's your lucky day.

