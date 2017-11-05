Transcript for How to make a custom picture frame for Mother's Day

Michael Strahan, we need you because it is "Gma's" ultimate make-off challenge, mother's day edition, of course, it's this weekend joining us is Nicole Farb. She is a partner with our sponsor Michael's inviting all you guys to make a frame for mom at stores this Saturday, 1:00 to 3:00, stop by and purchase a wood frame and customize it which is what we're going to do. What advice do you have for making a special mother's day frame. We're competing today, three tip, think of your mom. My mom took me to the beach and I'm going to add shells. Use your glitter, just tip, shake, shake, shake and then last, Addie mention, big pops, just all of you. All right. Exactly, a little texture. Can we get 30 seconds on the clock. We'll see who makes the most beautiful gift for mom. Michael, are you ready? Not really. Go, go, go. Stickers, stick, stick. There you go. Oh, boy. Yeah. I love you, mom. Thank you. I was going to go like this. Gorgeous. How much time do we have? 12 seconds. Amy. All: Eight, seven, six, five, four, three, two, one. All right. Time's up. Time's up. Let's lift our frames. I got a problem. I can't lift mine. These are gorgeous. Even at our age they have to put it up in the house. I got to say for mine, I just -- I decided that mom was the focus. I didn't want to take away from her. Well said. I know. That was well said. I actually think, Lara is the

