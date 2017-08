Transcript for How to make healthy food decisions when you are feeling stressed

St message cc1 Test message Good morning, I'm meteorologist Cindy Fitzgibbon. Showers tapering out there, north and south of the city of Boston, a lot of clouds, though, these are going to be with us all day, it's muggy, can't rule out a spot shower, temperatures stuck in the 70s today, and 80s, sunshine back tomorrow, a

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.