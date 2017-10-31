Transcript for How to make last-minute DIY superhero costumes for kids

Let me guide you. Homemade costume, Lara, let's do it. So we've brought up the robbers but we have a bigger problem. What do you do when trick-or-treating is hours away and kids change their minds, who are you going to call. "Housekeeping's" Lori batgirl bergamotto. I appreciate that. You have three pint-sized superheroes with last-minute changes and the first one being Thor. Thor. Here we have Thor with miles and did a tin foil hat. You want to look for things you already have in your house. Procrastination is the scariest thing. Red plastic tablecloth and let's see your muscles. Let's show those. Put socks this there. Some aluminum foil. Wilf bat and duct tape. Can you pull it off? Yes. Time to pull it off. Give us the hammer. Okay. So we'll move along. You are layered up. Sometimes it's cold and mom wants to put the down jacket over the costume. That's a faux pas. Layer I up underneath. She's ready to go on the invisible jet. This is my daughter jemmah. You want to use things that the kids already have. Look for their sports uniforms or any costumes this is her gymnastics leotard, ballet tutu and used rain boots and took a soccer sock and put it over that and pipe cleaners. This is a party hat so you can see if you have party hats at home you can fashion them into any kind of crown and has her invisible jet. Can you see that? Doesn't that look good and then we can't forget Mr. Aaron over here so for spider-man for the older kids we loved this costume. If you can't find something -- okay, calm down. If you can't find something that's in a solid color look for sports teams, you guys so we just gave him this red long sleeve shirt, string, double stick tape. Show us your beanie here. You want to raid mom and dad's closet for their winter clothes. And then, of course, we can't forget spidey's web. Show us your web, spidey. There you go. Such a good sport. Turn around. So, guys, show -- Really in a jam. Last minute don't forget my ALMA mater. Your sports teams, primary colors, you can use those to help you get through the procrastination of Halloween. Great ideas. Thank you, guys. I'm making this stuff too. Lori, thank you so much. Batgirl, thank you, jemmah. Go get them today. Rocking wonder woman, I love

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.