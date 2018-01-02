Transcript for How to make the ultimate Super Bowl snack stadium

Okay, in one corner we have right here with us the host, the co-host, sunny Anderson. All right. You ready, sunny? I'm ready for this. In the other corner we have with us celebrity chef George Duran. Come on, people. Come on. All right. Former new England patriot ESPN host Damien woody. Sunny, George, Damien, we got it all together. All right, so let's start. Who wants to go first? Ladies first. Okay. Whoa, hey, wait, ho. Nothing wrong with being aady these days. We start off with something interactive. Not just a snack stadium but craziness stadium. Meatball launchers. What do you mean meatball launchers. You stand right there. Go ahead and throw a meatball and open your mouth and I'll open my mouth. Are you serious. Three, two, one, go. Let's do it again, one more time. Three, two, one, go. Oh. I got it. That's right. That's right. I love it. Lots of new England stuff, crab cakes, some red hots over here that are from Maine. But loaded with lots of different foods from guac stadium to the end zone for the patriots and eagles. Yar yarlsberg and good cheese and everything is edible almost. Don't eat the Jumbotron. Only missing is clam chowder. That's all we're missing. No clam chowder. All right, miss sunny, little weetness here. We got the sweet victory. This is my invention. The first inflatable snack stadium. The inflator. Way to make it easy because not everybody has power tools and wants to build a stadium out of sandwi sandwiches. As soon as the sandwiches are gone it's not a stadium anymore. What, no. We play dirty but we love each other. This is the sweet victory setup. You can't forget about the sweets for the big game. Yeah. Yeah. So the way I do it is I've got cupcakes. I didn't make these. I went to the grocery store and then I got some sprinkles and put them on top because there's all this ear tough like the setup and the ice and chili and halftime food so phone it in on other stuff. I came through with the savory. We got clams and hot dogs and burgers. We got the chili. Taco bar there and two sets of drinks, the Gronk guzzler for gronkows Gronkowski. And we've got the one for my man Foles. She's bringing it. If you want to get alcoholic, you do what you do. Thinking of me. I'm a husky guy. Got a sweet tooth. Got a sweet Toth. I like the slow cooker. You huddle up with super fans. We have to judge. You two talk to me. Tell me about the taste of the NFL which is a very important initiative. The cool thing it started in Minneapolis, right. So now it's coming back this year. We raised over $25 million and the money goes to hunger aid. Food banks. All throughout the country. One -- Wow. Incredible that there's still so much hunger, one out of six people are going hungry. Fantastic way of helping others especially through food and hunger and go to taste of the nfl.com. Part of the NFL, the super bowl for -- A long time. That's a lot of money. And started with someone who wanted to help. What is football without food. Let's be honest. I really like it. Glad you are helping out with it. Damien, you huddled up. Who is the winner? This was tough. This was tough, robin. I mean, I'm a big guy. Listen, I'm a big guy and love all the meat. But we're going to go with sunny. We're going to go with sunny. We're going to go with sunny. I'm going to Disney? I'm going to Disney? No. I'm not going to Disney. No, this is all you get, honey. That's all you get. Okay. I thought for sure the meatball launcher would put you over the top. I thought so did but it didn't launch. It just went straight up in the air. You do it. Oh. Hey, George, sunny, Damien, super fan, thank you very much. And you can get the recipes and

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.