'Making a Murderer' subject scores court win

A federal appeals court ruled that Brendan Dassey's confession, seen in the Netflix documentary and taken when Dassey was 16-years-old without any adults present, was coerced, setting into motion Dassey's possible release from jail.
3:57 | 06/23/17

Comments
Transcript for 'Making a Murderer' subject scores court win

