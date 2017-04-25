Transcript for Maks Chmerkovskiy had family emergency 'with some man near their house trying to break in'

"Dancing with the stars." After landing the first perfect score of the season, "Glee's" Heather Morris and Maks sent home. Heather, early morning for her. Joining us from Los Angeles. Thank you for getting up so early. Good morning to you. I want to just -- obviously, we don't see Maks. Good morning, Heather. We don't see Maks there. We understand he had a personal emergency. Can you share? Is he okay? Yes, you know, they had some sort of run-in with -- you know, some man near their house. Trying to break in. But the police were there. They took care of it. So -- you know, they're safe. PETA is okay. That's the most important thing. The little baby. Making sure she's calm. Yeah. Thank you for sharing that with us. And hey, sorry about last night. As we just said, you got the first perfect score. A perfect 10 of the season. And Tom Bergeron said it himself. It was the worst audience reaction he had ever seen. Were you as shocked as the audience that you were eliminated? Yeah, it's a weird thing. You know it's reality television. So many things can go wrong. And you're just -- you're trying to be hopeful the whole time. Have a really great experience. I was expected it to go either way. I was just happy to be there and -- um -- you know, when it happened, I was like, you know, it is what it is. And you know, things will happen as they may. So -- you know, I just had great time. Good attitude. A great attitude. It was wonderful to see you with Maks. He was only able to be there for a short amount of time. We were rooting for you. We were shocked. Wish you the absolute best going forward. Thank you so much. Thank you so much.

