Transcript for Man allegedly jumps White House fence

Now to a frightening moment at the white house. A man accused of jumping a fence armed with pepper spray is due to appear in court this afternoon. The president praising the secret service but the incident is raising security questions. ABC's Mary Bruce is there at the white house. Has more for us. Good morning, Mary. Reporter: Good morning, robin. The intruder said he wanted to meet the president but instead he's being held in federal custody without bail. It was just after midnight here on Friday when 26-year-old Jonathan Tran jumped the white house fence and approached the south portico door, not far from the first family's residence where the president was home at the time. When he was discovered, Tran told officers he was a friend of the president's and he had an appointment. They discovered he was carrying a book by the president, a letter mentioning Russian hackers and two cans of mace. Tran is now charged with illegal entry while carrying a dangerous weapon. His hearing set for later today. He could face up to ten years in prison. Robin. Mary, we've been seeing a series of these fence jumpers in recent years so what is being done to prevent this. Reporter: There is a redesign here in the works. The plan in part raise the white house perimeter fence from its current eight feet up to 13 feet hoping they can once and for all put an end to fence jumpers. All right, Mary, thank you.

