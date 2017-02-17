Transcript for Man arrested for allegedly plotting to bomb Target stores

Thank you, George. We turn to a terrifying plot uncovered in Florida. Police are investigating -- arrested a man they say wanted to bomb target stores along the east coast. ABC's Eva pilgrim is outside a target in Jersey City with the story. Good morning, Eva. Reporter: Good morning, Michael. A Florida's man's get rich quick scheme landing him in jail. His plan to destroy target stores like this allegedly so he could buy cheap stock. A Florida man behind bars this morning accused of plotting to blow up target stores up and down the east coast using bombs hidden in packaged food, stuffing mix, breakfast bars and pasta boxes. Investigators finding the ingredients to make the bombs right here at mark Barnett's Florida home. Terrifying to hear. Reporter: According to the documents the 48-year-old offered someone $10,000 to put ten bombs on the shelves inside target stores warning not to let the boxes bounce around or they would explode. Asking that they put one in each state from New York down to Florida. Saying get as far as you can go. Because we didn't want to make it a localized thing. Having an individual out in the public like in that would have this in his mind to build these devices, that's an individual you want to get off the street quickly. Reporter: He gave them a bag of gloves, a mask, a license plate cover and $280 a travel money. That person taking the bombs straight to police sending Barnett straight to jail. Investigators say the bombs were real. Capable of causing property damage, serious injury or even death. His motive, authorities say Barnett hoped the bombings would tend target stock prices plummeting so he could buy shares on the cheap setting him up to make big money when the company's stock recovered. So, why did he ask for help? Because he was wearing an ankle monitor tracking his every move. He was already on probation for multiple other felonies. Michael. All right, thank you, Eva. Some things you can't explain. I know. Disturbing. All right. Now moving on to the biggest

