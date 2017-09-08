Man arrested in murder of Missouri police officer

More
Ian McCarthy is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Officer Gary Michael, who had pulled McCarthy over for a possible registration violation, police said.
0:19 | 08/09/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Man arrested in murder of Missouri police officer

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":49109911,"title":"Man arrested in murder of Missouri police officer ","duration":"0:19","description":"Ian McCarthy is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Officer Gary Michael, who had pulled McCarthy over for a possible registration violation, police said. ","url":"/GMA/video/man-arrested-murder-missouri-police-officer-49109911","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.