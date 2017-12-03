Transcript for Man arrested after scaling White House fence

little bit. A significant security breach at the white house. The secret service arrest mang who climbed in and tried to make it inside with the president in the residence. Gloria Riviera has more. Reporter: Good morning, Paula. This was the first serious security breach at the white house since president trump took office. The alert level was raised to Orange. One of the highest levels. According to court documents, when white house police ah confronted the alleged intruder erks he said, simply, I jumped the fence. This morning, authorities are investigating how an alleged intruder made it on to white house grounds when the president was inside. 11:38 P.M. Police say Jonathan Tran scaled the fence heading for the south portco goors, not far from the east wing where the first family's residence is located. A court officer spotted Tran two said, I am a friend of the president's. I have an appointment. They found in his backpack two chance of mace, a book by president trump. And a letter. In the letter reportedly mentioning Russian hackers. Secret service did a fantastic job. It was a troubled person. It was very had. Reporter: Held in federal custody without bail, Tran now facing possible charges of illegal entry while carrying a dangerous weapon. Other white house breaches include this man, carrying a knife, sprinting toward the white house in 2014. Making it all the way inside the east wing before being stopped. He was charged with one federal count of erpgt a restricted building or grounds while carrying a deadly or dangerous weapon. Event eventually pleading guilty to both charges. This is not trump's first encounter. Jst last year this man scaling his way up trump tower using suction cups. Later telling police he simply wanted to schedule a meeting with then-candidate Donald Trump. He was charged are first degree criminal trespassing and reckless endangerment. He pled guilty. There are plans to boost security by raising the height of the fence. That is set to be completed next year. The other big story involving the trump

