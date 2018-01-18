Transcript for The man who attacked Nancy Kerrigan speaks out for the first time in 20 years

This morning, one of the key players in that Tonya harding/nancy Kerrigan confrontation is breaking his silence. Decades later and you've been covering it. Shane Stant is the hit man who took out Nancy Kerrigan at the nationals back in 1994. Well, now he is speaking out for the first time in more than 20 years to "Inside edition" and says the initial plan was actually much worse than he did. Why? Why? Reporter: We remember the agony. She said some guy hit her. Reporter: Those cries for help, the sound of an olympic dream seemingly ruined. Pretty upset and angry that someone would do this and I really want to skate today but the doctors all said I shouldn't. Reporter: Now nearly 25 years later, Shane Stant, the infamous man behind the whack is breaking his silence about the moment he clubbed America's figure skating sweetheart Nancy Kerrigan in the knee telling "Inside edition" it could have been much worse. There was initial talk of like cutting her Achilles Hendon which obvious would cripple her. I didn't think it was necessary. ??? Reporter: That moment thrust back into the spotlight following the release of "I, Tonya," focusing on the life of Kerrigan's competitor, Tonya Harding. I would like to begin by saying how sorry I am. Reporter: Harding always denied she helped plan the attack. You never said to Jeff, let's do this? No. No. He never asked for your permission? . And you were never part of the planning? No. Did Tonya Harding know about this plot beforehand? I can't say that she did or she didn't. It wouldn't be fair. Reporter: Days following the attack Stant was arrested by the FBI and sentenced to 18 months in jail. Shane Stant has just been brought down. Reporter: Years later he says he's still seeking Kerrigan's forgiveness. I hope she understands I was sorry for what I did and that I'm a different person. Shane Stant served 14 months in prison for his role in the crime and the full interview airs tonight on "Inside edition." Caught the Achilles tendon. Glad he didn't do that. Let's go to robin. Both to a "Gma" health

