Transcript for Man caught on camera crawling through airport luggage carousel

We are back with a security scare caught on camera at Miami's airport where a man crawled through a luggage carousel and ran onto the tarmac. David Kerley has the story. Look at him getting tackled. This was scary. Reporter: It is a little scary and high praise for those American airline workers who jumped into action had this man suddenly and dramatically ended up on the tarmac yards away from aircraft. It was a brazen move. A man jumping onto the baggage belt, then crawling into the back secured area and onto the tarmac. Where American airlines workers in Miami quickly tackle him and hold him until police arrive. Miami police call this man's actions sensitive and according to the airport this case remains under investigation. An official tells us this Guatemalan man was involuntarily committed for mental health reasons a few days before this Saturday incident and when he was caught he rambled about wanting to depart on an aircraft. Earlier this year several passengers walked through an unmanned TSA checkpoint at JFK. But a more common way of breaking security happens when someone jumps or breaks down a fence. Now, in this Miami case it was the Miami herald that obtained this video. We are told that the man is in the custody of customs and border protection and, guys, this is a lesson for every airport about a possible vulnerability. Any idea what he was trying to do? Reporter: There is some thought he wanted to actually get out of the country and get on a plane to Guatemala but the motive is unclear and not specific from police so far.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.