-
Now Playing: All flights to the US face tighter security
-
Now Playing: Security breach revealed at JFK International Airport
-
Now Playing: What your airplane seating preference says about you
-
Now Playing: Lifestyles of the Rich ... and Kendis
-
Now Playing: Oklahoma City Thunder's midflight scare
-
Now Playing: Flight forced to make emergency landing: 'We lost an engine'
-
Now Playing: A look at a Boeing 747 before United retires the 'Queen of the Skies'
-
Now Playing: US-bound travelers to face heightened screening
-
Now Playing: Dancing airport operations agent sends travelers 'positive vibes'
-
Now Playing: Bird strike forces flight emergency
-
Now Playing: Tech billionaire Elon Musk could be a step closer to revolutionizing travel
-
Now Playing: Southwest flight celebrates 1st 'unmanned' flight with all-female crew
-
Now Playing: Firefighters battle fast-moving flames in California fires
-
Now Playing: Hurricane Nate brings 5-foot storm surge to Biloxi, Mississippi
-
Now Playing: New Orleans spared worst of Hurricane Nate
-
Now Playing: Hurricane Nate leaves path of destruction along Gulf Coast
-
Now Playing: Hurricane Nate forces port in Mobile, Alabama, to close
-
Now Playing: 5 reasons to visit Santorini before you die
-
Now Playing: Infotainment increases distracted driving: Study
-
Now Playing: Finding hotel deals when planning vacation