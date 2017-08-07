Transcript for Man diving for golf balls attacked by alligator

Want to turn to a man's frightening encounter with a ten-foot alligator. We've been talking about it. A little disturbing all morning. There's the alligator in question happened on a golf course clamping down on the guy's arm and ABC's erielle reshef has the story. Reporter: A terrifying gator attack in Florida. 911, that is the address of your emergency? A man was in the water diving for golf balls, needless to say he was bit by a nine-foot alligator. Scott has been dive forego golf balls for 30 years but this time things went horribly wrong at the 6th hole. The alligator had a hold of him pretty good. Reporter: The 51-year-old thinking fast. The alligator started grabbing his arm, starting doing the death roll. He was able to punch it and it let him go. Reporter: And wriggled free but not before the alligator left its mark. It was right at his arm. He says it's ugly. It's all the way down to the bone. Reporter: Emergency crews rushing to help as trappers caught the alligator that charged lahodic. You don't get many over 10 and a half. He's probably 500, 600 pounds or more. Reporter: Far from the first gaitary tack in Florida. More than 30 bitten from 2013 to 2015. My reaction is he shouldn't be in the water. That's for the gators. You hit golf balls this there. Leave the golf balls away. Reporter: The man lucky to be alive and lucky his instincts kicked in just in time. He was treated for his injuries to his arm. But he was released from the hospital on Friday. The club where this happened says he was hired to retrieve the golf balls from the water and was just doing his job when the gator attacked. Dangerous job but somebody's doing it. Maybe you do it in the midwest or another part of the country where alligators are not present. Not alligator infested waters. Thank you, erielle. Let's check the forecast now and

