Transcript for Man who fired on GOP leaders turned online rage into real-world violence

We are learning more about the shooter. Our chief investigative correspondent Brian Ross here with new details. Reporter: The picture emerging is that of a 66-year-old man whose life was marked by failure and personal tragedy. Outraged by the election of president trump and a Republican congress. As federal agents rushed to his home in Belleville, Illinois, his neighbors say he was angry and vented about politics as his life fell apart appearing on the local fox affiliate in St. Louis. 99% are getting pushed around and the 1% are just not giving a damn. Reporter: Last year's election he actively supported Bernie Sanders serving as a volunteer in the Iowa primary to the senator's disgust. I am sickened by this despicable act. Reporter: Authorities till don't know what triggered his rampage at the baseball field. Two years ago on his Facebook page, Hodgkinson commented on an editorial cartoon critical of congressman Steve Scalise. Here's a Republican that should lose his job. Then on March 22nd this year Hodgkinson wrote, trump is a traitor. Trump has destroyed our democracy. It's time to destroy trump and company. Two days later neighbors called police to say Hodgkinson had fired off 50 shots into the air near his home. That's when we brought the little kids in and called the sheriff. Reporter: The sheriff's report says no charges were brought. Hodgkinson's gun was not seized because, they said, he had a valid Illinois owner's I.D. Card. He said H@ would quit shooting and that he would actually take his gun to a gun range where it was safer. Reporter: Just a few days later, Hodgkinson left for Washington, living out of his truck, showering in the morning at the Yahoo! In Alexandria, just across the street from the baseball field. I could see things, you know, that was very visible that looked like he was living out of his gym bag as opposed to just clothes for the day. Reporter: He was a regular at the pork barrel barbecue in Alexandria remembered by bartenders as a creepy guy who spent long days drinking beer and watching golf on television. He was pretty short and not exactly a personable person. Reporter: His wife told ABC news she thought he was about to come home where failures of his failed life remained. His business had gone under and was cut off by city business after strange behavior. Going into the office, rivaling through a desk and then becoming loud and vocal and having to be told to leave. This morning the FBI still has a lot of questions about this crazed shooter. His motive, his weapon, his associates. Asking anyone who knew him or even came across him to contact the FBI.

