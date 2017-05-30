Man gets speeding ticket for going 88 mph in his DeLorean

The driver, Spencer White of Santa Clarita, California, is a "Back to the Future" fan.
0:42 | 05/30/17

Transcript for Man gets speeding ticket for going 88 mph in his DeLorean

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

