Transcript for Man trapped in mineshaft pulled to safety

Thank you for pointing that out. Now we'll go to another incredible rescue, a man who's lucky to be alive after driving into a mineshaft plugging nearly 100 feet underground and he's living to talk about it. Jesse palmer, you hav the rest of the story. You're right. This man is so lucky. Rescuers risked their lived to save him as he spent a night underground in the Utah wilderness. Victim is out of the hole. Reporter: Overnight a miracle rescue. A man trapped 90 feet inside an open mineshaft brought to safety after the utility vehicle he was driving lodged above his head. He thought he had been down there for days. He lost track of time. He had been passed out, knocked unconscious. You're responding out to a five mile pass area. This is going to be for an individual that drove an atv into an open mineshaft. He's been there overnight. No injuries at this time. We are having search and rescue respond. Reporter: He was camping in a remote area when he set out in search of firewood. After 2:00 A.M. He went into a mineshaft. He friend searching all night located the four-wheeler around 8:00 A.M. And called for help. The rescue team then faced with the dangerous tank of getting him out safely as the UTV dangled above. Using ropes it took rescuers a little over an hour and a half to pull him out to safety. He was airlifted to local hospital in serious condition. He is one lucky man and obviously very lucky his friends had the wherewithal to keep searching for him throughout the night? Thank you, Jesse.

