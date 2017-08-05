-
Now Playing: Wild Police Chase Ends When Suspect Runs Out of Gas
-
Now Playing: A Look at ATV Dangers After Britney Spears' Niece's Accident
-
Now Playing: 10-year-old fights off nearly 9-foot alligator in Florida
-
Now Playing: Authorities search for motive in double murder of Boston doctors
-
Now Playing: Former Penn State fraternity brother speaks out
-
Now Playing: Penn State fraternity brothers face charges in student's death
-
Now Playing: North Korea allegedly detains 4th US citizen
-
Now Playing: Man trapped in mineshaft pulled to safety
-
Now Playing: Wildfires sweep across the Southeast
-
Now Playing: Emmanuel Macron wins French election
-
Now Playing: Congress takes on health care, Russian investigation
-
Now Playing: GOP faces backlash over health care bill
-
Now Playing: Fired acting AG to testify on Russian election interference
-
Now Playing: Senate pledges to 'start from scratch' on health care
-
Now Playing: Former 'Bachelor' Ben Higgins hosts new special, 'Disney's Fairy Tale Weddings'
-
Now Playing: DIY Mother's Day gift ideas
-
Now Playing: A determined young woman flies high and defies the odds
-
Now Playing: FBI aids search in Belize for suspect in couple's death
-
Now Playing: A luxury penthouse in Boston was the scene of a grisly double murder
-
Now Playing: Former Penn State fraternity member speaks out after fellow brothers are charged