Transcript for What's next for Manafort, Gates amid federal charges

All right, guys. That 12-count indictment against manafort and adviser Rick Gates makes no mention of collusion with Russia, but it could potentially be used as leverage in the special counsel's investigation. Our senior justice correspondent Pierre Thomas has more from Washington and, Pierre, manafort and Gates are now out of custody but under house arrest and could face we're talking serious jail time if convicted. Reporter: Robin, good morning. That's right. They're under house arrest and if convicted could face up to 20 years in prison and you're right. That sweeping 12-count indictment makes no allegations about collusion with the Russians, but what the special counsel does do is argue that manafort engaged in a massive money laundering campaign to hide income made from doing business with Ukrainian officials who had alleged ties to Russia. The FBI says manafort laundered $18 million to finance a, quote, lavish lifestyle including spending $6.4 million on three homes in New York and Virginia and over a million dollars on clothes. His attorney denies any wrongdoing basically calling Mueller's case a sham. But make no mistake, former prosecutors tell us one of Mueller's goal is to see if manafort or Gates will cooperate, robin. With all that we've seen so far with the indictments and the plea agreement, it's cheer that a very broad net has been cast by Mueller. Reporter: That's right. It could include any member of the campaign with any connect connections to the Russians, Michael Flynn, for example, remains under intense investigation, bottom line, robin, in this case when the FBI comes knocking, you better be telling the truth because they probably know a lot more than they think you know. That's true. All right, Pierre, thanks.

