Transcript for Manafort, Gates to appear in court after indictment

Now to new developments in the Russia investigation. Former trump campaign chair Paul manafort and his deputy Rick Gates were indicted on tax fraud and money laundering charges as you remember. They're scheduled to appear in court this afternoon and our senior justice correspondent Pierre Thomas is tracking the case from Washington. Good morning, Pierre. Reporter: George, good morning. Prosecutors are pushing to keep manafort and his longtime associate Gates under house arrest claiming they are a risk to flee the country. Authorities say they engaged in a massive money laundering scheme to cover up work done for Ukrainian officials tied to the Kremlin. According to it he lied repeat repeatedly to the government to further their scheme. Because they're worried about the flight risk, quite high bail. Reporter: The government claims they are a flight risk because they face up to 20 years in prison. They have considerable resources to evade authorities and they're trying to escape possibly, George, they think that this could be a problem and manafort is portrayed as a man worth between $25 million and $136 million. He'siven different estimates of his wealth to different banks at different times and the request is for $10 million bail. Reporter: Exactly. Unsecured bond. But defense attorneys claim that the government's case is ridiculous overreach, George. Okay, Pierre Thomas, thanks very much.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.