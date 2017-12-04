Transcript for Mandy Patinkin believes latest season of 'Homeland' paralleled real life

It's hard to listen to what set in this room. And I'm not hearing his plan. All the money much. Leave it will be much harder than his thing. Would you be doing on the world rolls right over. Your missing all of it. It's happening right now sunny places. We'll O'Keefe. We have a disinformation campaign designed to discredit president elect. As of today we have boots on the ground the protesters two win through to get here. Seeing familiar and if you. Because it does to me. Shall we did in Nicaragua. Chile Congo. Dozen other places. All about Caroline fifties. I don't does not end well for the elected regime. Front of their lives here do you get into. Can afford to six. And I don't mean press conferences. What do you mean. You say show your face. He didn't. After taking. Hi everybody I'm Peter Travers in this is popcorn we we tell you what is happening in the culture. And of course you all watch homeland. And this is just the end of season six I believe. And my friend here Mandy Patinkin. Performances all Berenson has always been kind of the heart and soul of this year's me. Not only because he's a consummate actor but because. That character. Seems to be one of the few characters I see who won't be painted in black and white these things. Moral gray areas that we live with every day. So Mandy it's great to have you here good division thanks and to celebrate. What you're doing in this show this is. You know your history in TV how long was in Chicago to season. Though that was boys' state uses of them liked him coming back to guess. That was a while ago that was I think in 94 by bush and then I'm pretty sure that's what started. And they criminal minds was just that was another period I think. 2005. Are so into seven. And then this one now think this is home to me. Isn't is it feels like that they just love the part dearly but I'd I'd love the entire company of writers and led by Alex guns and team of writers is just extraordinary we pretty much had the same team with few. New people that have come go that have come along as we've long down the road. But our company of actor loses this is good as you could ever wish for them. It's been. One of the gifts of my life really in my professional life and so many levels it's. It's a character that has taught us. Ways to be an ID would like to be I'd like him better than I like man. Because he's far more control than I am for most of the time. He's quieter than mine. He listens far better than. Blowing me do assessment once natural that's true. That is he's not listening. Oh. It's so I'd. Mice that my wife loves Adam play this man is because she feels I'm listening better part you bring a little solver and I've grown a lot of salt. You know we've we've winners you know how this game works. Your work and six to seven months a year in front of the camera. Twelve the fourteen hour days sometimes Essex in our day. When I'm not do an animal walking around and in the words in and Mary them to Whitman is in my minder in our everyday lives widger. Where's rounded body at this moment in time and then you're never away from it because it's the same material of the when you go for break and go to read the newspaper either on your phone there. Where a real newspaper. Or listen to that day listen to the news. It's the same story written so there's no rest from it and a actually. Equated it. As many of my coworkers will admit we've we live in a fictional hell. We're not complaining about it but. The real world. Is far more hellish. You have to say this nonfiction now a week and yeah yeah say the nonfiction and half of them. We can control fictional. Written that the world we're living in the non fictional version of in his. Fire from controllable. Well. This show still reflects. Not directly but in a really. Serious way what's going on yes. And I don't know how it stayed that it tuned to it because usually you have to prepare those scripts way ahead of time. Well they do they have a certain amount certainly prepared. These sock puppet. And box team was already on the deck and the female president was already on the deck I think we all expected. To happen. You know present elected. And then in the middle of the fifth episode of filming. Clearly the world changed so the writers went back to the writer table and needed to adjust the narrative. And then other issues became. Floated to the top of the system. And that was two it to the specific issues in terms of my perception of it. One being. That after the election there was a a situation where. Another country Russia had interfered with our sacred process of electing our officials. And and so that concern became part of the issue and and then. For me what became the absolute centerpiece of the season and the two cared to new characters. That Adam. Wiped out all the other characters not say anything disparaging about our gifted crew of actors. But the two new characters were. That fake news and the truth movement. And and I wish it wasn't so and but they aren't the centerpiece. Of this season and I think they are why friends and people that I'm running in Tuesday. I've been a fan of the show watch the show from the beginning. But this season. Really hits a nerve and I I think the nerves it is that in previous seasons we have. I've often use a phrase where the poetic version of reality. We're we're a metaphor where a fictional version of that but our job is to sometimes politicize. And hopefully leave the more hopeful optimistic view. Of of the terror that we are surrounded by. And in this season I fields a Polaroid of our lives and it's an instant. Reflection of the news of the day. Of the minute. It is. There's nothing reflective about another then there is a drama to it it is certainly on the edge of your seat at the educators seek nature doesn't compare. To win the show is over and you go back to the real world. And so. I think it just matches the life we're live. Does even more than match it because sometimes with the in the framework of art or craft or whatever you want to call it we see things that we can't say because we're all living. Where every day there's something different just like Boone Bret what in and you were saying before. That you Mandy as opposed to solve re act. More dramatically to things as they have right right so is your mood down prince of the anger. No it's not and will. I'm an incredibly hopeful optimistic person and I think for all of us this election has done an extraordinary thing on both sides matter what you vote excellent I feel that it's ignited. Our attention. And has has. Made us only a solidified. World. Group called humanity and that is working for. Those who have. No voice no privilege no hope at the moment. And I immediately think of where I go where I'd go on for the last two years after. We finish season five and after we finish season sits literally the next day I was on a plane to low as both agrees. And I just came back from my second tour there to visit the refugee crisis because why do I do this. There are every crisis is of great concern climate change black lives matter the women's issues that you you name and if it is it is of deep concern to also to be GTQ. But the refugee crisis to me is my family. It's my ancestors it is all of us in America it is who we are it is the fabric of our nation. You look around you. It is our ancestors who were here and why we're sitting here today talking why we're at home listening wherever we are. They are. The fabric of our nation they are what makes America great and to be in the state. Where we do not feel we are welcoming these people. Is one of the high crimes of morality as far as I'm concerned. And when I've just come back with my wife from this two week visit that we did. You meet these children these families. And I've never been on social media in my life. And my voice says agreement voiced my boys are thirtieth 3034. They sit dad if there's something you care about it want to get an out there you gotta get a socially. So I went on FaceBook and now on FaceBook and ends the Graham and I encourage people to go to the FaceBook one particularly because. We we accumulated a lot of content videos interviews with children families everybody we met. And all we have to give them because there are no legal options for these most vulnerable among us to move to freedom to a safe. M sanctuary. It's it was settled try to shares are trying courage people that are listening to go to the Mandy Patinkin FaceBook click and watch these videos. Look at their photographs or read the stories about them. A child that I I look looks forward to people seeing the interview I did with product Noory. A ten year old little boy was an extraordinary artist with not a single lesson in his life. And this sort of way sentiment the and I said body thought I'd. If we're looking people watch this interview what would you like them to know about your life in your experience. I would like them to be kind he said. I would like to not just for me but for refugees everywhere we need Kai. In this. Seems like the most basic thing to ask for and that we path to ask for. Is that Peter we witnessing here today if our country didn't open its welcome arms to our ancestors but we're in that I mean the last episode of homeland season six is entitled America first. It is if the definition of that means. Yes here but we don't want you. And we're in a bad bad way. And I want to talk about that for a minute because. Donald Trump and I say this often before he was a businessman before it was a pulses before it was president. Or any of these people who run for office there were human beings and and if he playing with me to meet these families. He would be affected just as we've seen how effective he is by this overwhelming. Continuing tragedy of the most gross proportions that we've just witnessed history with a chemical that he would be equally affected. By these beautiful children and family and he would understand. That his rhetoric about the year is a bit incorrect and the it's important that I state the truth. Just like homeland is trying to state the truth and separate between truth and ball slides this season that's why people are locked into it. Well what I ask all of us to do. In our lives is find your creativity your voice in your community two insists. That your local politician your national politicians. And the world community at large finds a way to we user creativity and work in solidarity to come up with legal options for these people. And you could do that through your art sometimes to cancer. I think some of the most powerful moments in homeland or anything I've been privileged enough to be implemented you have one of the greatest voices I've ever her to only raise it in song. You could do that the really grates on you seeing from. Into the woods call children will listen. But what I know but they did. But he did and if they're hearing the worst of view that's gonna get reflected back at you that's you know in that way. So how important is all this to you within your life as an artist I'm seeing what I'm who I'm talking to right now is view citizens' human beings. As an artist what's your response to strengthen its exact those are the. Arts and look for when likely pop a smaller from the Smart moaning I tried it it in my mind I want my nature come out why they call me. Because I'm so all because a man here because I'm a pop I am a pop. And so I love the idea being apartments are children and I and whether I'm being. Funders sillier talking to too little in two inch blue creatures you know are animated it's the same voice. It's I want to take care of the I want you to Obey me of course from my child you're not you're not been hoping you're gonna do your own thing and I'm in a run out into the wilderness in the enchanted forests and find and see if I can protect you ms. exactly what I'm talking right. And the chance of force happens to be Serbia are you've done or her herb Greece sir. Germany. One of the movies everybody that hears your name thinks of as princess bride. That line is just so famous. Safer hello my name is enablement. Duke it might. Through and a and you say not want. Over and over again over. And over again and always. With feelings it's never a joke. It isn't a joke and it's become something that triggered something else. When Ted Cruz was running. From office in the presidential campaign he loved that movie as much as many people who and he used it quoted every line knows it all by heart. And used it to embrace families. And the New York Times called me up during the election center you Wear the Ted Cruz is using the movie in quoting all of your lines and every other characters to try to get elected. At the same time that he was saying we need carpet bomb all these people you know and very violent responses to. Concerns in the world about differences. And loss of lives that have been escalating. And I said yes I'm very aware of that and I wish I could get a senator cruises attention and I say wherever I can't I'm happy to sit with them talk of them. Because I sent him you know I'm just an actor I just interpret on the mailman for what are gifted writers create and I deliver the mail. But what one of our growth rate this screen writers ever William Goldman who created the prince's bride and that was one of his favorite things every wrote that book. Because he had two daughters and one wonders story about a princess the other won't want a story about a bright so he made that for them. And William Goldman brutal line at the end of the movie. That I saw one day thirty years after I made it I was at work and out in the gym and there was on the screen that's was silent because I was running similar system sums it went up in my hotel room before at a concert. And the end of the movie was on my wife was watching it and it was right at the moment. Where in ego is in the window with a man in black he offers him to be the next good pirate Roberts. Robyn has just jumped and Andre the giant's arms. And they need bill says to the man in black. In in response to the offer. You know I have been in the revenge business along. Now that he's so. I do not know what to do with the rest of my life. And I wish the senator would consider that line along with all the others and that all of us would consider the opportunity to not be in the revenge business the opportunity. For all of us to accept our differences. That we may not have the same religion in the same die at the same culture the same pace that we can be neighbors and have very different. Opinions vote for very different people and we can be uncomfortable with those differences. And not have to fix everything. That everything is about fixing let's eat it to death let's. Six it issued are so what strength and to depth let's run away and nation state fix things by killing. There has to be another alternative. School statesmanship. And his. Oh look how that. But that line is still speaking all these years later to what it is fit it in in the two or three things that you've done so much it's impossible to Goldberg your whole career in this time. But are there two or three things that you thought it within the part you play whether this is. Singing whether you're on stage or with the year in a film or TV show that spoke for you as well as the care. Have them it's the words that James applying wrote in the Sunday in the park with George that are repeated threw out the place slash musical. I played a character named Jewelers. A wonderful thing. And he said these words constantly through the peace connect George. Connect. And that word connect has been the Bible of my life. The wishes and yes if I have a tombstone. I will say he tried to connect. And so it is that that phrase. That a single word that I got from being. An actor and told me what to do with the rest of my line. I encourage people to look at the song from some in the park called lesson number. And the other one called children. And art. Children. Children and art is a song that you sang at a memorial for a woman we both well. Don't know that I think was children analysts children children no till you say children are which is not your song send in the park OK it is Bernadette saw a candidate. But that she'd love that because again in. In knowing the importance of vault and then knowing the importance of children you're speaking. Through Stephen sondheim's. This what you just been say. You know about listening to people and their children aren't the ones to report there can you do little of that for me to in the shop. Of children in our. Let me think from and I haven't sewn up for a while give me 12. Cook. You would've liked him. Mama you will. Momma he makes things mama that go. Just as you said from this. Children and children and you should be happy. Mama he's blue. What do I do. You should've seen. It was a sign my mind mean. All color in the line. I don't understand what it floats. But I'm of the things that he'd it's. Twinkle in shimmer and. You look of light and it. Him. And and now you making me cry. I just love this piece I thank you for what you do I really do the end of that show it's not even song basically it's basically thing. White a blank canvas so many possibilities. So many possibility yes. He and I remember one other thing if I can just object to that cause it is so dear to me at this moment and I fear for quite some time. That moment is made so poignant because young George goes to the island the grandson of surround those to the island and what makes it explode with emotion. Is all the ancestors come back. And they surround. Their net he's never without them and we must welcome all. Our ancestors from. Back then now and in the future we must always invite him to the eyes and thank you into some.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.