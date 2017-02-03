-
Now Playing: Houston Police Ask for Help Finding Nurse's Killer
-
Now Playing: Orlando Police Sergeant Killed in Line of Duty; Manhunt Underway for Suspect
-
Now Playing: Patrick Stewart dishes on 'Logan' live on 'GMA'
-
Now Playing: Workout moves 'GMA' anchor Michael Strahan loves to hate
-
Now Playing: Trish McEvoy shares her top makeup tips live on 'GMA'
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' Deals and Steals: Discounts on products from women-run companies
-
Now Playing: Ricki Lake opens up on her ex-husband's battle with bipolar disorder
-
Now Playing: Joe Biden's son in relationship with widow of his late-brother
-
Now Playing: Manhunt for intruder accused of killing young nurse
-
Now Playing: Judge orders wife of Pulse nightclub attacker to be released before her trial
-
Now Playing: 7 Baltimore police officers indicted on federal racketeering charges
-
Now Playing: Severe weather moves to the East after tornadoes hit the Midwest
-
Now Playing: Democrats call on Jeff Sessions to resign
-
Now Playing: Stock market soars after Trump's address to Congress
-
Now Playing: White House responds to Sessions' meetings with Russian ambassador
-
Now Playing: Sessions met twice with Russian ambassador, despite denial
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' Hot List: Vice President Mike Pence discusses repealing Obamacare
-
Now Playing: Interactive Belle doll among new Disney toys at 2017 Toy Fair
-
Now Playing: Trump delivers message of optimism in joint address to Congress
-
Now Playing: Sen. Chuck Schumer responds to Trump's address to Congress