Transcript for Manhunt for suspect in double murder at Florida resort

First the intense manhunt going on for an armed killer. The masked man who shot two workers in Florida was caught on this surveillance video. ABC's erielle reshef is here with the story. That double murder rocking a quiet beach community. Authorities using fingerprints, shell casings and that surveillance video to track down a killer considered arm and dangerous. This morning a desperate manhunt under way for a mass suspect caught in chilling surveillance video moments before a cold blooded double murder. Any time we have an individual or individuals out there capable of this kind of crime, then clearly other people may be a risk. This Florida resort now a crime scene. Friday morning hotel cameras capturing the man with a gun. He makes a gesture swiping his hand across 'tis throat. Moments later the suspect gunning down Kevin Carter and Timothy hurley and leaving with drawers from the cash register. This robbery is extremely violent. This guy killed two people and got maybe $900. A short time later a guest at the hotel discovering the bodies of the two men and calling police. Families of the victims in disbelief. He was a good guy. Heart of gold. Vacationers told to back their bags and stay elsewhere. It's crazy. The last place you would expect it. The quiet Seaside town in shock after the first murder here in 15 years. People who commit these types of robberies in my view not sophisticated, walked in with weapons, became mega violent, killed two people, got a few hundred dollars are probably going to get caught. Authorities hoping so. I spoke to hotel staff and they tell me the resort is reopened to the public. Investigators spent 12 hours combing the crime scene for evidence and have not ruled out there may be more suspects at large. So maybe more. Killed two people for a couple hundred dollars. So tragic. Thank you very much.

