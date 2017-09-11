Transcript for Manhunt in Tennessee for 3 escaped inmates

Now to a massive manhunt underway for three inmates who escaped from jail one facing homicide charges and now on the state's most wanted list. ABC's Steve osunsami is in Lafayette, Tennessee, where the town is on edge. Good morning, Steve. Reporter: Good morning to you, robin. This is a rural area and people who live here believe that the three men who escaped from this county jail behind me are probably hiding in the woods. Authorities have canine units, U.S. Marshals even helicopters in the air searching for them. They believe that they could be anywhere in this area but tell us that they made their escape by pulling a speaker out of a wall and then crawling through that wall and then running out of the back of the jail. Two of the men are in for theft and drug charges, but one of them, 20-year-old Dylan Ferguson, the youngest considered the most dangerous. He is accused of murder and was put on the state's most wanted list. One thing authorities point out is that the largest of these guys, six feet tall, 160 pounds, small enough to fit through a speaker hole. Oh, my goodness. Thank you very much. We keep hearing so much about these jail breaks. Pulling a speaker out, wow.

