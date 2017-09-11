Manhunt in Tennessee for 3 escaped inmates

More
The inmates, including one now on the state's most wanted list, allegedly escaped in a pickup truck that was stolen from an uncle of one of the prisoners, police said.
1:13 | 11/09/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Manhunt in Tennessee for 3 escaped inmates
Now to a massive manhunt underway for three inmates who escaped from jail one facing homicide charges and now on the state's most wanted list. ABC's Steve osunsami is in Lafayette, Tennessee, where the town is on edge. Good morning, Steve. Reporter: Good morning to you, robin. This is a rural area and people who live here believe that the three men who escaped from this county jail behind me are probably hiding in the woods. Authorities have canine units, U.S. Marshals even helicopters in the air searching for them. They believe that they could be anywhere in this area but tell us that they made their escape by pulling a speaker out of a wall and then crawling through that wall and then running out of the back of the jail. Two of the men are in for theft and drug charges, but one of them, 20-year-old Dylan Ferguson, the youngest considered the most dangerous. He is accused of murder and was put on the state's most wanted list. One thing authorities point out is that the largest of these guys, six feet tall, 160 pounds, small enough to fit through a speaker hole. Oh, my goodness. Thank you very much. We keep hearing so much about these jail breaks. Pulling a speaker out, wow.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":51035101,"title":"Manhunt in Tennessee for 3 escaped inmates","duration":"1:13","description":"The inmates, including one now on the state's most wanted list, allegedly escaped in a pickup truck that was stolen from an uncle of one of the prisoners, police said.","url":"/GMA/video/manhunt-tennessee-escaped-inmates-51035101","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.