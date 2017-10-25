Transcript for Manhunt underway after 2 killed at Louisiana university

We'll turn to that deadly shooting that is breaking. A deadly shooting on a college campus in Louisiana at Grambling state university. The shooter on the run this morning and our senior justice correspondent Pierre Thomas has the latest details. Good morning, Pierre. Reporter: Robin, good morning. Tragedy has come to Grambling state university this morning with a horrific shooting. Two people gunned down on a courtyard on campus. It came after a fight in a dorm that spilled outside. One of the victims a student. The other a student's friend. Both only 23 years old. The shooter has not been identified and has fled the scene. Police do not believe the suspect is a student at the school. Authorities advised students to stay inside, robin, and to remain viej lapse. Absolutely, Pierre, thank you.

