Transcript for Manhunt underway after 2 teens found dead

We are back now with that desperate search for a killer. Police and the FBI investigating after the bodies of two teenage girls were found along a hiking trail in Indiana. ABC's Alex Perez is on the scene in Carroll county. Good morning, Alex. Reporter: Good morning. Authorities say they are working around the clock to solve this case. The girls were dropped off on this trail for what was supposed to be a hike and a fun afternoon. But they never came back. At 2:07:00 P.M. On Monday 14-year-old liberty German uploaded this picture to Snapchat of her 13-year-old friend Abigail Williams walking across the strain tracks over a bridge near delphi, Indiana. That would be their last communication. The next day their bodies were found in the woods just three-quarters of a mile from that very bridge seen on liberty's Snapchat and launching a massive manhunt to find the suspect. Overnight they released this image. Investigators believe he was on the trail around the same time as the girls. This is rural Indiana. Most of the people that are born and raised here stay here. It is very uncommon for that to happen in a small community. Reporter: The community is complete disbelief. Everybody is ready to know what happened and why and who did this. Reporter: A family member dropped the girls off at the nature trail for a hike around 1:00 P.M. When they returned to pick them up 2 1/2 hours later they were nowhere in sight. Hundreds combed the trail looking for any sign of the friends. Police checking Snapchat pics for clues. Their families at the time hoping for the best. Missing, abducted. We don't know for sure. Cell phone has been pinging around town. Reporter: But search teams discovered their bodies Tuesday around noon. This morning, a community in mourning searching for answers. Now to think something could have happened here in our own town, it's scary. Reporter: The FBI has joined this investigation. Authorities say they are reviewing hundreds of tips, but so far no suspects. Robin. Alex, thank you. ABC news consultant and former FBI agent Brad Garrett, this is heartbreaking and you know this area very well. It's such a small, tight-knit community. What stands out to you about the case? That the idea that this is just totally random, that this guy didn't have some connection at least with the community is -- I think that's probably likely. That this is not like New York with people all moving around. This is three thing, it is either random, it's targeted, somebody watched them walk down this trail or it's somebody they knew. We heard in the report about the snapchatting and seeing the pictures so that puts their location on the map for some people. How do you think possibly that could factor in at all? It's extremely important because if you have a bad guy that happens to have a cell phone or some device that's emitting a signal, he may be able to put him or her in the proximity of the two girls. We see in the picture the authorities are putting out and asking if anybody has seen this person that was on the trail and looks almost like the same location where the two girls were, we saw the Snapchat. What else are investigators doing right now, Brad? You know, the real key is the following. Who uses that trail regularly? Because this is a very rural part of Indiana, so are there regular walkers? Who do they see walking around because the idea that somebody just all of a sudden appeared on this trail is probably not likely, so the real key is going to be able to identify people that move around that area and the other side of this is the girls. Who did they Snapchat with? Is there some relevance to what happened to them in reference to who they were talking to? So rare in this area that something like this happens and you can hear from members of the community, they're just shocked. You know, their guard is not up like we are in these urban environments where people go in the woods and hunt and hike and do whatever they do and feel totally comfortable and this is another great example of vulnerability when you're alone. When you're alone. It was 12:00 in the afternoon an area they were so familiar with. Hopefully we'll get some information soon to help.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.