Transcript for One man's treasure hunt following a map made by a NASA astronaut

out right now. Going to switch gears. Very cool story. A treasure hunt if you will that was sparked from space. Astronaut Gordon cooper took pictures of hidden treasure in the caribbean while he was orbiting the Earth. He literally saw it from space. He created a map and now the hunt is on to find that loot. David Wright has the story. Amazing. Reporter: It's a quest that began half a century ago with one of nasa's original astronauts. You look good here. Reporter: Colonel Gordon cooper, Gordo for sure. The real purpose of his first mission launched seven months after the Cuban missile crisis was top secret. Man, all I do is take picture, picture, pictures. Reporter: He was in some sort of nasa spy mission basically. Exactly. I think he had a special D.O.D. Mission to try to identify nuclear threats. But while up there he spotted other objects of interest. Exactly. He made the treasure map from space. Reporter: Cooper mapped out dark anomalies in the wears known as the bermuda triangle. In shallow reefs and deduced I know what that is. Those are ship wrecks. Reporter: He died before he could find any of these shipwrecks. But he did share his research with one man, Darryl Micklos and now he's following it from space? These are the actual documents right here. Reporter: Discovery cameras documents the journey. This one wreck site which is well over $500 million just one. Found anything yet? I can tell you we're working really hard. Right there. What do you think he would make of where you are now. This is for Gordon to finish something he started which was incredible. For "Good morning America," David Wright, ABC news, new York. We love a treasure hunt. Exciting. "Cooper's treasure" premieres

