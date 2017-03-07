Transcript for Maria Menounos reveals brain tumor scare

Time for a "Gma" health alert. MARIA menounos revealing a major health crisis this morning diagnosed with a brain tumor. The news came at the same time that she was caring for her mom who has stage 4 brain cancer. Diane Macedo is here with how she's doing this morning. Diane, good morning. Reporter: Dan, good morning. So she tells "People" magazine she laughed when she got the news because that's how surreal it was that she was busy worrying about her mom's brain tumor only to find out she had one too. This morning, MARIA menounos is revealing she's been facing a health crisis. Diagnosed with a brain tumor while her mother was fighting stage 4 brain cancer. The TV host first experienced symptoms a few months ago telling "People" magazine she had been getting light-headed on set and having headaches and adding my speech had gotten slurred and I was having difficulty reading the teleprompter. An mri revealed she had a golf ball-size tumor pushing on her facial nerves and the complex surgery to remove it was June 8th. Her 39th birthday. 99.9% of that tumor was removed. The doctor tells her it was benign and after six days in the hospital she is now back home telling "People" magazine she's getting better. This is something that takes at least a month of healing but I'm getting stronger and stronger every day. And she tells "People." It caused her to re-evaluate her life and brought her family closer together and she's lucky she went to the doctor and raised the alarm on this. Thank you. Let's get it out to Amy who

