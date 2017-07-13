Transcript for Maria Menounos shares her recovery journey with fans

We move on to our "Gma" cover story. MARIA menounos is opening up about her road to recovery after surgery to remove a brain tumor. Diane Macedo here with that. Good morning to you. It's hard to believe MARIA menounos had brain surgery just a month ago, she's already walking around. She's also sharing new details about why she considers her tumor a gift and why her road to recovery is leading her to the mall. This morning, MARIA menounos is on the mend. The doctor has us on walking therapy and the valley is too hot so we've become mall walkers. Reporter: The TV host is up and about in her latest Instagram post first walking with her fiance then playly taking a break this a department store bed. It's a welcome sight one month after her 7 1/2-hour surgery to remove a benign golf ball-size brain tumor. Even right after the surgery she made clear she's a fighter and a "Rocky" fan. It ain't how hard you hit. It's how hard you can get hit and keep moving forward. How much you can take. She says that she actually had at one point wished that she herself would get sick rather than her mother. Obviously it's a bizarre and strange coincidence she, indeed, developed a brain tumor. Reporter: In an interview with people entertainment weekly network she opens up about visiting her doctor and revealing something was wrong. I'm getting dizzy on set. Every time I get off the set I'm lightheaded and dizzy. I know you'll think I'm crazy but I feel like I have a brain tumor like my mom. Reporter: Turns out she was right but took it in stride. Brought our whole family together and there have been a lot of beautiful things that have come even just from my mom's illness. For me I saw it as a huge blessing and a huge gift because I needed to change my life. Sorry. Reporter: She is now on the road to recovery and taking it one step at a time. He said there's a 6% to 7% chance that we'll see it come back so I'll take those odds any day. And to see the full video from MARIA menounos, go to people entertainment week app. As for life changes MARIA has left her job at E! News and going forward she wants to find her purpose and help other families going through this. When you're facing life and death you make drastic changes to how you live. She was so worried about being perfect for work, home, her family, she put herself on the back burner and realizes there are so many more important things than just working out the time. We are rooting for her. Thank you so much. More now on the espys

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.