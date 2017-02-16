Transcript for Mariah Carey returns to TV after New Year's Eve performance

That's good. Now, Lara, a warning, there is an adorable baby over your shoulder. She may steal your "Pop news" headlines. Hi, baby. So she was happy with the shoutout too. Give us "Pop news" here. I will, indeed. Good morning, everybody. Hi, baby. All right. So we're going to begin with our friend Mariah Carey. Mariah Carey in the news this morning because she is officially made her comeback getting back on stage this time at "Jimmy Kimmel live" for her first television performance since the sound check heard around the world as I now like to call it. Except by her actually. That was the problem on new year's eve. Remember she sang on new year's rockin' eve and couldn't hear so ended up not singing. Well, she put it all to bed last night and she was flawless. Crooning a performance of her new single called "I don't." Here it is. ??? I don't I don't I used to love you but I don't I don't ??? I used to love you but I don't, I don't. That song inspired by her breakup with billionaire James packer. I don't know what was she trying to say there? She said it. Everybody is laughing and I'm over here going I heard that. You weren't laughing. Any more clarification in the video she burns her wedding dress. Okay. Apparently it was the wedding dress, so she don't. She don't. What? The perils of dating a -- Yeah, get it out there. March 15th if you want to see her do it live kicking off a 35-show tour with Lyle kneionel Richie. Sign me up. Twofer. I feel like we could get there. Hmm. Road trip. Keep it in mind. Also in "Pop news," Justin Timberlake in the news brings disco back to the academy awards and tells "Vanity fair" he was inspired by abba when he created "Can't stop this feeling." He even asked himself what if we did a modern disco funk record. That is what did it and created the song you are hearing and nominated for an Oscar. He is out to craft a catchy melody that unites everybody including young people and their parents. Oscars aside he is up for seven kids' choice awards in March, three wins under his belt already. Kind of like the Meryl Streep of the kids' choice awards so he actually gave advice to Meryl on how she too could have a kid's choice award. The work does matter but really just go there and be willing to get slimed. It helps. Got to be a kid. I think you guys will like this story. A little sports story for you. Tennis star Eugenia Bouchard is a woman of her word. The 44th ranked player in the world has made good on her end of a super bowl bet you might be surprised she took in the first place. When the patriots were down, what, 21-0. Bouchard was feeling so confident that the falcons would take it home she agreed to a random fan who said, genie, if you're wrong and the patriots turn this around, you go on a date with me. Oh. Well, we know how the game ended. Yep. Last night Bouchard did it with that lucky Twitter user and looks like they had a great time. Good-looking couple. Yeah. She took him to a courtside game. Nets. Courtside seats and had a great time. And genie offered this little pearl of wisdom. Never ever ever bet against Tom Brady. That's some glory for the guy. Absolutely. It sounds like one of those stories in the future they're married and you go, how did you meet? Good start. Cute story. Striking couple. Yeah. She's no dummy. She was like, no, no, oh, okay.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.