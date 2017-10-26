Mark Halperin accused of sexual harassment

Several women spoke out to CNN detailing alleged incidents of sexual harassment during Halperin's tenure as the political director of ABC News over a decade ago. Halperin apologized for his behavior in a statement to CNN.
10/26/17

Transcript for Mark Halperin accused of sexual harassment
We turn now to new reports that an analyst has been accused of sexual harassment when he was political director at ABC news. The women detail the incidents to CNN for meetings in his office to the campaign trail and a hotel room. Hall pe rein has apologized saying during this period I did pursue relationships with women I worked with including some junior to me. I now understand from these accounts that my behavior was inappropriate and caused others pain and for that I'm deeply sorry and apologize. Halperin lost ABC a decade ago and they say he is leaving his role as a contributor until questions around his conduct is fully understood. To that highly anticipated release, thousands of classified

