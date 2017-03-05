Mark Hamill pranks 'Star Wars' super fans for charity contest

The star surprised fans as part of the "Force for Change" campaign with Omaze in which entrants have a chance to win prizes, including tickets to the premiere of the "Star Wars: The Last Jedi," a walk-on role in an upcoming Han Solo movie, and more.
Transcript for Mark Hamill pranks 'Star Wars' super fans for charity contest

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

