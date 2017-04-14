Transcript for Mark Hamill talks 'Star Wars' Celebration

Well, it all started in a galaxy far, far away. Can you believe it's been almost 40 years since the first "Star wars" movie hit theaters. Fast. Time goes fast. It has become a global phenomenon and this week some of the millions of fans are celebrating the milestone and one of those is Paula Faris and she's in Orlando. Good morning, Paula. Reporter: Hey there. Michael, how are you doing? We're up bright and early here in Orlando and I got to tell you if you want the "Star wars" experience, look no further than here. Disney's Hollywood studios, you can see the "Star wars" launch bay behind me but this weekend as you mentioned, Michael, it's all about the 40th anniversary of the franchise, the "Star wars" celebration and tens of thousands of tickets were sold and if they attended yesterday the fans that attended they got the surprise of a lifetime. ??? for "Star wars" nerds it doesn't get any better than this. Yeah. Good morning, America. May the force be with you. Can you do a chewy impression? Do you have a crush on bb8? I think that's a yes. With surprise appearances from jedi royalty. George Lucas. Ladies and gentlemen, Bob hamell. Harrison Ford. Reporter: Han solo even poking fun at his recent series of midair mishaps. In the end I asked him, I said, this is about spaceships flying, stuff like that I said do you know how to fly. Fly, yeah, land, no. This is a ship that made the run in 14 -- 12. Reporter: Fans hoping for hinces about "The last jedi" sadly getting nothing. Classified really. Reporter: But mark Hamill preaching patience. It's not that long believe me. It'll be here before you know it. I know all about waiting. Reporter: Not forgotten the powerful memory of the late Carrie fisher. I love you. I know. I loved in the original that Carrie was the take charge person. You call this a plan. Give me that gun and made Harrison and I look like churches. What the hell are you doing? Somebody has to save our skins. Report No one had ever challenged Han solo before and Luke was head over heels for the girl and took command like nobody else and now for the protagonist to be the woman. She's the new Luke Skywalker and it was fun to see how empowering it was for girls and women then and to see the tradition continue, it's wonderful. You can do anything. You don't have to be restrained by gender. With that so it's time for a quick wardrobe change. I'll be right back. The force is with me. You know how to use one of those? He's a wimp. I told you the girls always win. Now you guys, the stormtroopers have been sent in as you can see to intimidate me and make sure I don't give away any confidential information about "The last jedi" or the franchise. Bb8 will find a permanent home in the launch bay and this celebration, it goes through Sunday. All right. Thank you, Paula. She looked comfortable with that lightsaber. I think they're afraid of her.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.