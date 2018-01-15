Transcript for Mark Wahlberg donates $1.5M after pay gap controversy

We have new developments in the pay gap controversy between Mark Wahlberg and Michelle will yamgs. Two got very didn't rates for a reshoot. Now Wahlberg has decided to donate his $1.5 million salary. Adrienne Bankert here with the details. Reporter: Good morning. The agency and Wahlberg are still facing outrage. The the story is as much about money as principle. Mark Wahlberg's blockbuster donation comes after a case cade of criticism over a major pay disparity. The "All the money in the world" star and his agency, wme, taking heat for deal earning Wahlberg $1.5 million for reshooting scenes that included disgraced actor keb spacey. Is this come signed of joke? Reporter: His co-star, Michelle William, represent bid the same agency, but reportedly unaware of Wahlberg's agreement. Reshooting for just $80 a day. I said, not only would I, but I'll give you back my salary if that would help. Reporter: Wahlberg says he'll put that money into the time's up legal defense fund. Writing I'm donating the 1.5 million in Michelle Williams name. But "Snl" still roasting Wahlberg. He did announce he's donating his salary to the time's up legal fund. Yes, that's great. It's the right thing to do. It would be so cool if it didn't take a we can-long public shaming to do the right thing. Reporter: And despite having brokered that deal, wme tells' that those of news a position of influence have a responsibility to challenge inequities. The company announces it, too, will donate half a million dollars on behalf of Williams. I think a lot of women are looking at their agent there is and saying, are you going to bat for me in the way that I expect you to Reporter: Williams saying my activist friends taught me to use my voice. The most powerful men in charge listened and acted. If we envision an equal world, it takes equal effect and sacrifice. Williams thanked Mark Wahlberg and her agency, wme, for taking this action. And to be clear, she said she would donate her salary because she was so pleased the director was going to such lengths to fix those scenes where Kevin spacey was present. Thanku, Adrienne. Coming up, hour exclusive look at Tesla's brand-new, more affordable, electric car.

