Built for business. Back now with Martha Stewart and snoop Dogg. Bringing their very different worlds together on TV's most unusual cooking show called Martha and snoop's potluck dinner party." Reporter: They're back for season two because it works. I'll start throwing dishes unless we get going. Yeah. Backstage. Did we find lobsters. Reporter: Cameras, controlled chaos. I thought it was hamburgers. It is. That is for the Burger. For the who -- Burger. The most expensive hamburger. You thought she made that up. Reporter: Because it's so expensive. You see where the show is going. What you putting together. Snoop's uncle Rio is here, his culinary inspiration. You're double dipping, snoop. The formula involves good food and guests. Today rupaul. It's always interesting to see people from different worlds come together and meet in the middle. Had is the weirdest group of people ever on a stage together in they've aligned their frequency and I think that's a lesson for everyone in the world today. Snoop, look at this. Martha, let me try that again. They actually are really friends. I won't put a different chef in or a different rapper in. This is the new formula, it's not like that. He wants green brownies. Greenish brownies. The greener the better. It's the country code for the check republic. 20, baby. Roasts together, now this. Who was the worst guest? I would say your friend from Atlanta. Oh, wow. Rick Ross. You talk a lot but you don't do. If you don't do -- I'm not interested. Which ones you want? He has a crush, celebrity crush on Martha. Yeah. We like him, though, he's very talented. Cheers. It does sometimes gets a little boozy. We have different ways to cope with our alcoholic intake, right? Uh-huh. Okay. All right. I have a nap. He has something else. Yeah. Reporter: For "Good morning America," Nick watt, ABC news, snoop and Martha. You can see Martha and snoop's potluck dinner party when it returns on July 16.th. Outside to rob.

