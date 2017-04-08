Transcript for Massive fire breaks out at Dubai skyscraper

President trump as we mentioned tweeting already this morning perhaps trying to turn the page from the Russia investigation, the leaks, he's now praising a deal announced overnight by Toyota and mazda to build a $1.6 billion assembly plant right here in the U.S. And expect to create 4,000 jobs and the president calling it a great investment in American manufacturing. We turn now to that massive fire overseas we've been tracking all night. Flames consuming dubai's torch tower as residents slept in the skyscraper stretching more than a thousand feet tall and ABC's James Longman has the latest on the investigation. Good morning, James. Reporter: Good morning, David. Yes, this morning investigators try to work out just how that 82-story skyscraper in dubai managed to catch fire. Take a look at these dramatic pictures, fire ripping up the side of the torch tower, one of the tallest residential buildings in the wore, it burned for two hours across 40 floors. James, we know residents were trying to get out as alarms were going off but we also have learned this is not the first time there's been a fire inside that building. Reporter: That's right. Unbelievably just two years ago there was a fire in this building and people then pointed to some of the building materials and it's all about this cladding, the cladding around the outside, does it make the fire spread quicker and it reminds us, of course, of those pictures of againfield tower in London that killed 80. Fortunately no one died and everyone got out safely but concerns are still extremely -- people are really thinking about this now. We're glad everyone got out this time. Horrific photos from overnight. James Longman with us, James, thanks so much.

