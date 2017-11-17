-
Now Playing: Nursing home evacuated during catastrophic flooding
-
Now Playing: Family of nursing home residents reveals conditions inside
-
Now Playing: Owning a dog linked to lower risk of death, study says
-
Now Playing: Speculation mounts about mystery buyer of $450M Leonardo da Vinci painting
-
Now Playing: Hawaii psychiatric patient 'couldn't believe' he escaped
-
Now Playing: Trump breaks silence on Al Franken, but White House quiet on Roy Moore
-
Now Playing: Radio anchor speaks out on accusing Al Franken of sexual misconduct
-
Now Playing: Massive fire engulfs nursing home near Philadelphia
-
Now Playing: Al Franken apologizes after radio anchor says he forcibly kissed her, took lewd photo
-
Now Playing: Tracee Ellis Ross talks about the upcoming AMAs and her mother Diana Ross being honored
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' Hot List: Woman meets her biological mom for the 1st time live on 'GMA'
-
Now Playing: Escaped psychiatric patient captured in California
-
Now Playing: UCLA players thank Trump, admit to shoplifting
-
Now Playing: Greta Gerwig opens up about 'Lady Bird' live on 'GMA'
-
Now Playing: Tiffany Haddish scores book deal, 2 movie roles and comedy tour
-
Now Playing: Identical triplets try 3 high-intensity workouts for 2 weeks
-
Now Playing: Mother, daughter meet for 1st time live on 'GMA,' 30 years after adoption
-
Now Playing: Deals and steals: Must-haves for $20 and under
-
Now Playing: Trying out convenient Thanksgiving meals
-
Now Playing: Terry Crews' story sheds light on why men don't speak out about harassment