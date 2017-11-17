Transcript for Massive fire engulfs nursing home near Philadelphia

breaking news, five-alarm fire outside Philadelphia overnight injuring at least 20 people. Look at this scary scene. And take a live look at it now. ABC's Eva pilgrim is there in westchester, Pennsylvania, with all the details. Good morning, Eva. Reporter: You can see that smoke still coming from this building. The roof completely gone. Fire ravaging it overnight. A lot of the people inside, they couldn't get out on their own and they needed help. Overnight workers scrambling to save elderly residents from a massive fire devouring this senior living community. At least 20 people injured. Pd is now advising the entire building is on fire in the rear. Reporter: The first call for help coming in just before 11:00 P.M. Employees Wheeling blanket-wrapped patients to safety. Crowding the road with wheelchairs and beds. It's scary. I mean there's a lot of people that really need help and they're all out in the street. And they need to be kept warm. I'm just hoping that they find a way to take care of them tonight. Reporter: Thick smoke flooding the sky. Flames bursting the roof collapsing. Up and down Franklin street this was packed full of probably, you know, several hundred yards of ambulances waiting on calls. Reporter: Emergency responders from surrounding areas called to rush in. Firefighters using ladders to battle the inferno from above pulling in hoses to attack from the ground. They found heavy fire in the south side of the building along with the police department and fire department entered this building and made numerous rescues and helped with evacuation. Reporter: Residents loaded into buses taken to a nearby firehouse. Families in a panic to find their loved ones, most reunited this morning. And there are still a lot of questions about what happened inside this building. No word this morning as to what sparked these flames. Robin and George. All right. Eva, thank you.

