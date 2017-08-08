Massive manhunt for suspect wanted for killing cop at traffic stop

Missouri authorities are calling Ian McCarthy, 39, a "cold-blooded killer" after he allegedly shot and killed rookie officer Gary Michael. Chris Michael called his brother his "hero" adding, "he was always lighting my world."
1:45 | 08/08/17

Comments
