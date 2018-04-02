Massive security effort and concerns over flu at Minneapolis

More
A major security operation underway to keep a million fans safe at Super Bowl.
2:55 | 02/04/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Massive security effort and concerns over flu at Minneapolis

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":52826736,"title":"Massive security effort and concerns over flu at Minneapolis","duration":"2:55","description":"A major security operation underway to keep a million fans safe at Super Bowl.","url":"/GMA/video/massive-security-effort-concerns-flu-minneapolis-52826736","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.