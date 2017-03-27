Transcript for How math comes in handy during March Madness

So proud of Paige. What a powerful story and she said there are a lot of her friends here. Her breast friends are right there. Right there in the audience. It's happening younger and younger and younger, hi, David. Hi, robin. You'll be here all week. I might come by tomorrow if you call me up. Oh, wow. You heard that. He said that. You mean come here. On the air. On the air. It's the final countdown to the final four. March Madness. Oh, yeah. The big match-up all this weekend and all the basketball fans can finally go back to work because during March Madness, not a lot of work is done but there's this wonderful teacher in North Carolina, Raleigh, North Carolina, she incorporated into her lesson plan taking the brackets and making -- seventh grade and filled out the brackets for an experiment on experimental probability so made it a math challenge and they're very happy because north Carolina made it to the final four but still did you all have a teacher like that especially in math to kind of apply it in a way that would challenge you? Could have turned out so much differently. I think it turned out just fine? You're doing pretty well. I mean, I always loved teachers who take something in the real world, something you're interested in, something these kids hear about every day from their friends for the family, from us and they turn it into something to learn from. Kind of like "Hamilton" as a musical. That's true? Now you have a whole -- This teacher did it because a teacher had done it for her. This is a gift that keeps giving and connect it to something in realtime in the world. The probability of south Carolina making it to the men's final four, 1.1%. Oh, my god. 1.1%. And here they are. Wow. So, it was a creative way and kudos to that teacher and others for finding ways -- I know we didn't get graded on our picks but how are y'all doing? I haven't gotten a chance to -- Next up what, do we have. We'll move on about our picks. Really, so we all failed that class just -- Those brackets were in the garbage can a long time ago, a week or owe ago. Not easy. Coming up next, this is a very good challenge and it's something I know I've struggled with. Battle of the presents. Okay. Hmm. Who do you think it's more difficult to buy a gift for, a man or a woman? Man. What? That's interesting. Not even close. Not even close. Not even close. Why is it so hard? For you guys? Lady, let's discuss. Let me count the ways. You guys are very tricky. Tie. We're very simple creatures. We're not saying you're not. That's the hard part. My dad would put the same things on his Christmas list, tie, socks or his favorite cologne. Simple. But you know, there was a professor at Carnegie Mellon who said he will get scientific about it and did a study with 200 people write down three gift ideas, three for women and three for men and took how much time it took for each one to write down for the men or women to determine who you had to think more for. Very scientific. Very scientific and you know what, but it kind of goes into this from "Friends." Remember this from "Friends." This goes to show who is harder to buy a gift for. You was gold. This is silver. Huh. Well, maybe it changed. Oh, my god. You actually exchanged it. Isn't it better I exchanged it for something I enjoy and that I can get a lot of use out of? What did you get? Credit. Everything comes back to a "Friends" episode. You want the results? Yes. Okay, men found it relatively easy to think of gifts for other men. It took them about 40 seconds. Women took them about 40 seconds to buy gives for other women. But they found it much harder to get gifts for women, it took 60 seconds. Men for women. Men for women. How about women for men? Y'all are pushing my numbers here. They're not exactly -- Come on. We did that math thing. But that teacher didn't teach me so I'm a little off. But that's the only thing I got here. Women as they -- women to men took 40 second, men to men took 40 second, men and women picking for women took 60 seconds so women took longer all the way around. All right. Yeah. There's more to choose from. If I knew credit was an option -- It's always an option, baby. It's always an option. Look, I've learned I would just rather come to you and say what do you want? Just tell me because I don't want to buy something you don't need or don't want. I'd rather get you something you want. Just tell me. Remember that. Christmas. Christmas, Christmas. Just tell me what you want. I'm making a mental list. If not you're getting cologne, socks or what else, underwear. A tie. I don't know why I thought underwear for David. Another segment coming up. Coming up, really, though, this right now we want to show you a picture from a beautiful example of how it takes a village really. Milliholliman documented her daughter's adoption day with a series of photos recognizing the people who supported the journey and the amazing photos have gone viral. She didn't mean for them to but people have just loved it and now milliand her adorable 5-year-old daughter wren like a little bird are joining us from Raleigh, North Carolina. Good morning, guys. Say, good morning. Good morning. I love your sign. Hello, wren. Hi, Millie. So, Millie, tell me about this decision that you made to document your journey. Well, I wanted to do something for wren that she can look back on and, you know, a few years and recognize how excited I was for her adoption day but then also the rest of our family just so she could know how much we loved her. Such a wonderful, beautiful idea and, Millie, we know that you have fostered a number of children and you decided to adopt wren. Just tell us how you came to that decision and how that all came about. Well, I knew from the first time I met wren she was the first child I ever met through foster care I wanted to adopt her but I wasn't able to quite yet so I had to wait a while for that to finally happen. So now we're just excited we've been waiting almost three years for this moment. Hey, wren, it's David in the studio. Are those little kitty cats on your shirt? Yeah. Yes, sir. Can we borrow that shirt sometime, wren? It's so cute. They like your shirt. She's not convinced. The answer is no. She doesn't want to hurt your feelings. You're going to have a hard time prying that away from her. Millie, I understand that there's some really exciting news that wren is going to get an addition to the family pretty soon. Is that true. Yes. Yes, we're already fostering a little boy and I've had him -- he's 18 months old and have had him since he came home from the hospital and I should be adopting him within the next year. I love that picture that you made. I'm next. They're so simple and so beautiful. Oh, yes. Millie -- Thank you. What is your message for those watching this morning about opening up their homes and opening up their hearts? I hear a lot of people say about it. When I tell them I'm fostering, they could never do it. It's too hard and it is hard. I've had a lot of kids order and it's tough to see them leave but it's also really rewarding so we get to make a difference in the kids' lives and it's good to remember that it's easy to live for ourself but it's usually mostly rewarding when we live for others. Hey, wren, you love mommy? Yeah. Ah. So much. Show momma. We love this story. This much. This much. I love you, baby. You know, this whole thing came about because Millie, you lost a friend very young, correct, and you decided to change the way you looked at the world and life. Yes, I lost a friend to breast cancer about a year before I started fostering so I decided that, you know, I needed to make things happen and live big while I had the opportunity. Ah. Thank you for that. Oh, little duck lips, what are you doing there, wren? I used to play with my mommy's hair like that too. Having some fun. Well, wren and Millie, thank you for sharing your story with us. We appreciate it. Thank you very much. Thank you. We're very excited.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.