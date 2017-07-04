Transcript for Matthew Dowd opens up about his new book 'A New Way'

no, it's a whole new deal up here. You're up here because you've written a new book called "A new way: Embracing the paradox as we lead and serve." And in this book you draw on your work in politics and your work analyzing politics but also as part of it I love this idea. You took a pilgrimage to the spiritual centers of five major faiths. Came from -- I've been a searcher my whole life. I grew up catholic. But at some point a lot of things happened in my life and over a span of a few years I lost a son, I lost a daughter and jettisoned my political career when I had the public break with George Bush, my son went to Iraq, did two tours in Iraq. Even as you were criticizing the war. Even as I was criticizing the war and in the aftermath I had a dream that said I was going to walk in these hinduism, judaism, buddhism, christianity and Islam and so I did. I spent 40 days India, Turkey, Jerusalem, and ended in assisi and it was an unbelievable experience. What did you take from it and learn from it. You go in with ideas and you come out of it having learned much more and you actually get what you needed so instead of what you wanted you get what you needed. It was hard, but what I came away from it with was how much all of these faiths and how much we're all bounding to and how much similarity there are when you get to the basis of them and humanity, what binds us together and the leaders of those faith, how much they speak in the same way and appeal to us in the same way. All of them, you say and title of your book embrace the paradox. What do you mean by. The paradox, we're often pushed into false choice. You have to be this way or this way. We see it in politics on the parties but in life generally. You're pushed one way or the other. You're pushed you have to embrace people's fears or appeal to their love and my thought in this is the greatest leaders have basically found a different way. A different way to embody both of them. On that point fear and love, martin Luther king. It's who I sort of think symbolizes that. The thing about martin Luther king, he understood people's fears and spoke to them but also had great appeal to love. He fought against hate. He fought against all those things and so he understood the fear of people. But he brought to them a place of compassion. Another paradox, realism and idealism. President Reagan was very good at that which is idealism you have these ideals especially as a president, this is what I want and stand for then you're confronted with the world as it is. And you have to make a decision based on those ideals but be a realist and he did very good. One Twitter question from Kendra Jones. What do people need to look for in candidates to ensure good leaders to bridge that division and animosity we see so often? Many things but I would say first integrity. A level of integrity where what they think and what they say and what they do as Gandhi said are in alignment. If you find a leader whether in a neighborhood or a president of the United States, those are the leaders that I think are going to do very well. A lot of great lessons in the book called "A new way." Matthew dowd, thanks very much. Available on Amazon and in book

