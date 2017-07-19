Transcript for Medical team's findings to be presented to Charlie Gard judge

The battle over baby Charlie gard's future. The family is seeking more treatment. Meeting with an American surgeon. James Longman has the latest, joins us from London. Good morning, James. Reporter: Good morning, robin. The wait son for just at that U.S. Specialist and his colleagues have discovered. Charlie has spent the last two days being surveyed by this team. They're trying to work out just how Charlie could benefit from this experimental treatment in the United States. Dr. Hirano says he believes there is a 10% chance that Charlie's muscle strength could improve. This treatment is so new that animals have not been tested with it yet. Charlie's condition is a lot more severe than another child in the U.S. All the perspectives will be compiled into a report. Tomorrow, that report goes to a judge to make his ruling.

