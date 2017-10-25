Transcript for Meet the family that goes all-out with their Halloween decorations

compared to the Cunningham family's tree in Knoxville, Nashville. Haunted house, 24/7 all through the month of October and we want to bring in Gannon. Looks pretty great right now. How long did it take to get that done? What's that? How long did it take to get that dong? Oh, it takes about two days on the outside. It's my job to do all the outside and my wife does the inside. It looks incredible. Can you please take us inside for a quick peek. Yes, come on in. Let me show you. Let me hold that dog. The favorites. Ooh. Lookie there. When maverick is not here to -- Bad breath. Hey, come on in. Oh, my goodness. So this is my office. That's your office. Yes. I'm not sure you're getting a lot done this week. How do you work -- No, trust me. It's a nightmare to try to get all the work done. Well done. So this is probably our oldest and this is where it all start this. Is some of the kids' favorite decorations and probably where it all started. Can you show us some more. Let me come show you in the not -- what's that? I was just saying please show us more. Okay. Let me show you the not so living room. All right. Whoa. The not so -- Wow. Ooh. This is our not so living room. And this is the reason why we do most of this. Hi, guys. Hey, everybody. It's all been about family, our biggest tradition is my parents did it when I was younger and they had always decorated the house for years and years, Kate always does a wonderful job here on the inside and we hope the kids pass along the tradition and do it as they get older and their kid. You guys, you're the only family in the neighborhood that does this, right? Yes, there's a few pumpkins, a few scarecrows but anything like this, we're the only one to do it like this in the neighborhood. You let everyone just come through the house throughout the month to check it out and see what you put together. We do. Yes, so on Halloween usually the younger kids come up. They won't come all the way to the do so the kids go down to the driveway and hand them candy down there. As it gets darker we'll let them come in and walk all the way around the entire house and pick up the candy on the way out. The high school kids come -- Go ahead. When the high school kids come we get a leaf blower on the side of the house and scare them as they come around the corner. We do have a couple of new -- the skull on the back. The best part about this is I understand they buy everything on sale which is fantastic because that's a big investment they have made so they always shop after halloweenment you guys, that is fantastic. I'm inspired. All right. Cunningham family.

