Transcript for Grandpa with dreams of playing for the NBA says he's 'not going to give up'

I need counseling. Making headlines, looking to finally fulfill his dreams of playing in the NBA, he's 61 years old. He's a grandpa. His name is Calvin Roberts. And Calvin said I have a goal. I have to reach and I'm not going to let anything tan in my way to get there joining us live from the hardwood suite at palms casino resort in Las Vegas there with his wife Noemi. Gait to see you both. So what is it about the NBA? Why is this your dream? This has always been a passion of mine and to be able to get into the NBA and enjoy the experience being there, I'm excited. I really am looking forward this. I'm pushing myself to the max and I believe this year this is my year. And -- You're in great shape, man, you're ripped. Just saying. How 25u8 are you? 6'8", 7'wingspan. Thank you very much. Now, you -- Beside my wife. I was drafted -- yes, I was drafted and it was a pleasure to be drafted by the San Antonio spurs. That's my dream. What year, though? What year was that? If I can remember correctly that was back in '80 -- ooh, long time. About '88, '89, '90,s is like that. Then you went overseas and played for a number of years, so how do you go about getting an invite to play because now you have to be invited to one of the camps for the NBA. Yes, I tried. I did send letters to different NBA teams trying to get invited to this camp. Wasn't successful so I kind of stepped out and tried other means of trying to get in touch with them and I already started one already. So I'm just now looking to move on to another area. All right, let's ask your wife. Noemi. Now, Noemi, what did you think when your husband said, dear, I'm going to play in the NBA. I'm going to try and play in the NBA? What did you think? I thought it was a great idea. I mean I already knew he could do it. He has the will. Where there is a will there's a way and I never got to see him the first time around play as a basketball player so this is my chance to actually see him play as a player. Let's see if we can see him if he's got some skills. You want to, you know, shoot around a little bit and show us what you got there. Come on, grandpa. What you got? What you got? Come on. Don't be scared. Don't be scared. All right. You got range. Let's see. Let's see. All right. Big man. He's supposed to dunk. Oh, there you go. Yeah. Oh. Okay. Okay. He's nervous. It's okay. Oh. There you go. Now he's getting a little bit of a rhythm. And who's that? Looks like some help from the family. I know. Can we see? He's got some skill there one more. One more, one more, grandpa. All right. So tell us why you wanted to do that. Who are the two that are helping you shag balls right now? That's my son chase and my daughter kylie. Ah. Pulling for tear dad. All right. Thank you. Just like a pro, now, so now he's in the rhythm. Now he's in the rhythm. Now I jinxed him. Hey, we wish you all the very best. Would knows. Maybe NBA scouts are watching right now.

