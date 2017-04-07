Transcript for Ex-oilman makes it his mission to end homelessness in his community

unsung American hero. Remarkable story, one man lost everything, he devoted his life to helping the homeless and many others rise up. This morning we are celebrating the fourth of July by honoring him. Rob Marciano traveled to Oklahoma City for this unforgettable surprise. Take a look. Reporter: Larry? Yes. Rob Marciano with "Good morning America." So good to see you. Walk with me. So we at "Gma" got a beautiful letter some weeks ago describing the work that you've done here at city care. That's why we're here. That's why everybody is here to celebrate that. So "Gma" wanted to recognize you and we put a little tape together and we want you to have a look. For Larry life has been a lesson after the oil boom busted in the mid '80s he and his family lost everything. All of Oklahoma was suffering. We lost our business and lost our house. When you lose everything that you've depended on, you start doing some soul searching. Reporter: Even though Larry was staying with friends sleeping on their couches he felt compelled to help those less fortunate than himself volunteering at a church breakfast for the homeless. He saw a need to feed these people. He fell in love with that population. Literally like they were his friends. Reporter: That experience would become a life changer for Larry. Amen. Reporter: One morning while volunteering he had an epiphany, he would abandon the oil business permanently and dedicate himself full time to the city's homeless population. He founded city care. First he raised funds to build desperately needed transitional housing for people struggling to get back on their feet. It was a place like a little cradle in between those two harsh realities. Homelessness and the real world. Reporter: Next Larry built permanent affordable housing for the formerly homeless. I went to a boxing gym. I own a house, I own a car. I have a wonderful wife. I have a wonderful daughter, now I'm a productive member of society because of Larry. Reporter: And then he turned to children to prevent homelessness before it begins. Vick's poverty and education to end homelessness. Reporter: He created his kids an after-school literacy program for kids at risk like April and Bianca. Maybe we could have been part of that percent that dropped out of school. Reporter: Today city care services thousands of people on the brink of homelessness. But Larry is not done yet. His final project before retirement, affordable housing for veterans, another group at risk for homelessness called homes for heroes. Even though maybe he doesn't remember me or remembers my face, I want him to know just that he changed my life and he created this want and need to help others and invest in other people. I just want him to know that he rebuilt me. I know for a fact that it saved my life. I've got a wonderful life, you know. Thank you. I really appreciate it, Larry. Thank you. I'm speechless. Give it up. That's all right. I'll going to put my sunglasses back on. A lot of love, no doubt about that. Not just homelessness but getting kids having trouble reading and helping them through that. How important is that? If a kid can't read their chances for success are greatly diminished. ??? I have the heart of a hero ??? Reporter: We know whiz kids is going into the digital age. In order to do that you need digital equipment so our friends from Samsung have something that they want to offer up. This is Annie Wu from Samsung. Hi, Larry. Samsung is donating 200 of these chromebook plus there is did you hear that, everybody? You're getting 200 chromebook pluses from Samsung. Bless you. Thank you so much. Thank you. Reporter: We got a call from an anonymous donor who wanted to give you $50,000. $50,000. I met major Ed. A purple heart recipient. $50,000 to go to your first home for heroes. We want to thank the anonymous donor that made this $50,000 donation and thank Samsung for the 200 chromebook pluses and of course we want to thank everybody here, Mark Twain elementary school. And you guys ready to show Larry a little piece of your heart? Let's do it. One, two, three, go. Have a look, Larry. That's great. Is that not amazing? That's amazing. How much love you feeling right now. A lot. We are "Gma"! ??? If that doesn't touch your heart, he had so many of his own needs when he lost his house and job at his first response was to help the needs of others. To see the response from the people he helped over the year, incredible. So amazing. Larry is an incredible man so well deserved acknowledges for him and all the wonderful work that he's doing and thanks to

