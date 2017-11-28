Transcript for Meet the single mom who hosts Thanksgiving for those with nowhere to go

We are back with a hometown hero inspiring so many this giving Tuesday. Penny Rivas, a bus driver, mom of five has been bringing the holiday spirit to those in need taking care of hundreds of people for nearly two decades now. Unbelievable. We have a big surprise for her in a moment but first take a look at her story. All right. You guys ready? Reporter: Penny Rivas is a school bus driver in guerneville, California. Good morning, hi, Nick. Good morning. Reporter: Driving a group of special needs children, but when her bus takes a break for Thanksgiving she kicks into high gear. Let's go, Sofia. From the bottom of my heart I am so thankful you are all here. Reporter: For the past 16 years penny has organized a Turkey feast for hundreds in her community. There's homeless, there's senior, there's people that have families that don't want to go or just no place to go or don't want to eat alone. Reporter: Pen in I have a single mom to 14-year-old twins Trenton and Trevor who love serving their neighbors. This makes me feel good to know that everyone is really thankful. Reporter: For many this dinner brings a sense of comfort. Having a place to come on Thanksgiving surrounded by your community is just a wonderful blessing. My heart is full. There's no words for this. My mom is an amazing person and I strive every day to just be as great a person as her. Did you get served yet? The grace that's bestowed. It's -- you can't describe it. Unbelievable. The tears have started already. Penny is here, her two sons Trenton and Trevor along with Isaiah mustafa from the freeform series "Shadow hunters." Welcome to alt of you. I know you went on a cool outing with the boys. Oh, yeah. I got to say, penny, number one, thank you. Thank you for doing everything that you do. And let me just ask you what is the most rewarding part for you personally of all of this? When the room fills up and the spirit of god enters, and you look around and you look in people's eyes and they are so grateful. You can't describe human kindness like that and thankfulness. You must be pretty proud of your mom there, Trenton. Yeah. Yeah. I want to hear about this day that you gave them kind of an elf-inspired journey around new York City. Tell me about it. Well, 25 days of Christmas is about to kick off on freeform. Thought it would be fun if we took everybody around and I dressed up as buddy the elf. We did a little shop scotch across fifth avenue and snowball fight in central park and did a bunch of things people should do in New York like the empire state building and whatnot. Did you have a good time? Yeah. We had a great time. Your favorite part. My favorite part was having the snowball fight in central park. It was a really fun free for all that we all participated in. I'm assuming the snowballs were imported. Had these little fuzzy balls and threw them at each other. That's fun. Well, we're so glad you guys are here. Penny, you gifted your community. So it's time now for your gift as we alluded to. Isaiah, would you please hand penny this box. Here you are. Penny, would you please open the box. And show everybody what's inside. Those are keys to a brand-new redesigned tenth generation Honda accord. It's right behind you. For all you do, we thought it was the least we could do for you. A nice way to get around to give back and continue all the work. Go on in, go check it out. All right. Recently went on sale. It is a gorgeous brand-new car. You get it before anybody else. Penny, you gee serve it. Thank you so much.

