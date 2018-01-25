Meet Summer Penguin - the newest member of the 'Muppet Babies' family

A big welcome to Summer Penguin, the newest member of the "Muppet Babies" family, which premieres in March on the Disney Channel.
0:28 | 01/25/18

Transcript for Meet Summer Penguin - the newest member of the 'Muppet Babies' family
Yeah XP. Hello Good Morning America the fraud here with a special announcement introducing the newest Bobbitt and a crew won't shuttered and I.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

