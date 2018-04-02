Meet the teen who snapped selfie with Justin Timberlake at Super Bowl LII

More
A 13-year-old from Massachusetts stole the show during Justin Timberlake's halftime performance at Super Bowl LII.
1:30 | 02/04/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Meet the teen who snapped selfie with Justin Timberlake at Super Bowl LII
I. I'm not gonna get that opportunity again and days. Right. I have eyes hijacking itself anonymous phone diet. Back on yeah I think parents. Yeah. Yeah Lex pizza. Haven't had an hour goes. L college. I got like. Already fifty all of that the last one. Now and I. Analyzes the Texan and I thumbs like day.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":52839939,"title":"Meet the teen who snapped selfie with Justin Timberlake at Super Bowl LII","duration":"1:30","description":"A 13-year-old from Massachusetts stole the show during Justin Timberlake's halftime performance at Super Bowl LII.","url":"/GMA/video/meet-teen-snapped-selfie-justin-timberlake-super-bowl-52839939","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.