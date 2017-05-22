Meet the thriving dolphins who were rescued following Hurricane Katrina

More
ABC News' Jesse Palmer reports from Atlantis' Dolphin Cay in the Bahamas, where dolphins were brought after being rescued in Mississippi following Hurricane Katrina.
3:00 | 05/22/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Meet the thriving dolphins who were rescued following Hurricane Katrina

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":47551599,"title":"Meet the thriving dolphins who were rescued following Hurricane Katrina","duration":"3:00","description":"ABC News' Jesse Palmer reports from Atlantis' Dolphin Cay in the Bahamas, where dolphins were brought after being rescued in Mississippi following Hurricane Katrina. ","url":"/GMA/video/meet-thriving-dolphins-rescued-hurricane-katrina-47551599","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.