Meet the woman breaking barriers for black women in sports

More
Carla Williams, the first African-American female athletic director at a Power Five institution, opens up about making history in sports.
4:18 | 02/14/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Meet the woman breaking barriers for black women in sports

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":53064844,"title":"Meet the woman breaking barriers for black women in sports ","duration":"4:18","description":"Carla Williams, the first African-American female athletic director at a Power Five institution, opens up about making history in sports. ","url":"/GMA/video/meet-woman-breaking-barriers-black-women-sports-53064844","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.