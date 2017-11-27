Transcript for What to know about Meghan Markle

Great deals coming up in a bit. First to our chief foreign correspondent Tom Brady Terry Moran at kensington palace where excitement for the engagement is growing. Good morning, Terry good morning good morning, George. When you think about this, this is an incredibly tough role Meghan Markle is stepping into. The last American actress to go royal was grace Kelly. That ended up something as a fairy tale. The last American woman to marry into this family was Wallace Simpson and her relationship with king Edward forced his abdication. One thing we know about Meghan Markle that her whole life demonstrates whatever she does, she does her way. I love you too. And I don't care. Reporter: Her character on "Suits" is engaged to be married and now in real life Meghan Markle prepares to say "I do" to prince Harry. Prince Charles' afc announced prince Harry will marry the woman he referred to as his ideal girl long before he met her. The wedding will take place sometime this spring. Royal watchers wondering if they'll hold out for a may wedding. Prince William and the duchess said it's been wonderful getting to know Meghan. How much will they have in common with their new sister-in-law? Meghan's background is probably one of the most ordinary backgrounds we have seen marrying into the royal family. Markle born and raised in los Angeles. Her father Thomas an Emmy award winning lighting director. Her mother Doria in the social work field. Her early life was far from a fairy tale. Heifer parents divorced when Meghan Markle was young. Markle attended an all girls catholic high school before heading off to northwestern university double majoring in theater and international studies. I may have slept with grant Jordan but I didn't kill him. Reporter: She went on to land minor guest roles on shows like "CSI: New York." I'm not good enough. Why didn't you have the courage to tell me that yourself. Reporter: Shortly after the show's launch she married film producer Trevor Engelson but the two divorced less than two years later. The star began dating prince Harry in 2016 making her the year's most googled actress. Their transatlantic relationship withstanding both distance with her stationed in Toronto for her show and public scrutiny with the palace calling for an end to the public abuse and harassment of Markle and her family. I think the moment that everyone really realized how in love he was was when he released that statement and on the record statement from kensington palace describing her as his girlfriend. I mean, you don't do that with someone that you think there is a chance you might break up. Reporter: Philanthropy is at the forefront opening up about her work with the united nations to Larry king in 2016. It's not just a women's fight for women. It's a people's fight for all people, right? Reporter: Now as they prepare for their happily ever after many are speculating what Harry's mother princess Diana would have thought of the pending nuptials. All she would require of a daughter-in-law is someone that loved and was devoted to her sons and would only be blessed for that. Reporter: You get the sense the people are really rooting for them both. Really the only thing you can say to Meghan Markle as she steps into this role is good luck to you. All right, Terry, thank you.

